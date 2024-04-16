Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: ECI acted on BJP's 38 complaints; addressed 51 grievances of Congress since enforcement of MCC

India
The EC on Tuesday listed actions taken by the poll body since enforcement of the MCC from March 16, with the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha.
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections starting on April 19, all political parties are in campaign mode. PM Narendra Modi is likely to hold two consecutive rallies in Raiganj (North Dinajpur) and Balurghat (South Dinajpur) on April 16. Both Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26.
Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to participate in the party's campaign rally in Tripura on April 16.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday listed action taken by poll body since enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from March 16, 2024, with the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha.
The EC shared that among the total complaints, 51 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party, out of which action was taken in 38 cases; 59 were from the Congress, out of which action was taken in 51 cases.
The complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.EC listed out some 'exemplary decisions' that they took during the last one month of Model Code of Conduct to maintain level playing field among the political parties. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that after 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday within the temple premises rather than in a temporary tent.
Addressing a public rally in Kotdwar, Union Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overseeing the temple's construction and conducting the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
"Today is Ashtami, tomorrow is Ram Navami and after 500 years, Ramlala is going to celebrate his birthday in a grand temple instead of a tent. It is a matter of great fortune that we have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in our lifetime. The Congress party kept the issue of Ram Mandir pending for 70 years. During the 5-year rule of Modi ji, the decision regarding Ram Mandir came, the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir was performed, and the Pran Pratishtha was also done," Amit Shah said. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress has permitted illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants to change the demography of West Bengal and disturb law and order in the state to boost its vote bank.
Addressing an election rally in Raiganj, Prime Minister Modi said, "Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their votebank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal." (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the voters of Rajasthan not to support the Congress party as it is 'corrupt'. She stressed the importance of re-electing PM Narendra Modi for the state's progress.
"Don't come back, this was the slogan by the people of the state that's why their government lost power... I request all the voters of the state that don't vote for the corrupt Congress party... PM Modi has to be made the PM again for the development of the state," she said at a press conference in Jaipur.
She accused the Congress party of raising public issues, only to forget them once in power."Only to make promises for elections, mislead the public, get votes and then forget about it, the Congress party is an expert in this matter... Talking to the public, raising their issues, and after raising them, sitting in power and then forgetting (people issues), this is the attitude of Congress, not ours," she said. (ANI)
The Aam Aadmi Party has named Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election campaign in Gujarat.
The party has named its major leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh, to woo the voters in the state.
The Mahayuti of the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP appear to have ironed out the creases in their alliance in Maharashtra. Sources have told ANI that the Yuti will now see a candidate from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena contest from the prestigious Thane Lok Sabha seat.
The BJP leadership on Tuesday cleared this seat for the Sena and a formal announcement of the same is expected soon. Sources say that winning ability of a candidate from the Shiv Sena was a key criterion in leaving the seat for them. (ANI)
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday released a new list of eleven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.The BSP has fielded Athar Jamal Lari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest polls from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency.
to the list, the Mainpuri Lok Sabha ticket has been changed and given to Shiv Prasad Yadav while Shrikala Singh, wife of gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh, lodged in jail, has been fielded from the Jaunpur constituency.The BSP has fielded Muslim Khan in Budaun while Chhotelal Gangwar will contest from Bareilly.
Udraj Verma will contest from Sultanpur seat and in Farrukhabad, the party candidate is Kranti Pandey.
Mayank Dwivedi will contest the Banda seat and Khwaja Shamsuddin will contest from Domariaganj.In Ballia, the party has fielded Lallan Singh Yadav and Umesh Kumar Singh will contest from Ghazipur.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then...,' says Harish Rawat on BJP's poll promises
Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan, "Modi ki guarantee," former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has asked that if the guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then what is the assurance of these guarantees?
Rawat alleged that PM Modi talks about the poor but his friends are big capitalists."PM Modi should tell who was that who had said in 2014 that 15 lakhs will come in every account, who had said that two crore jobs will be given, black money will be eliminated, corruption will be eliminated, and farmers' income will be doubled. Who knows, he might have been a different Modi. If the guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then what is the assurance of these guarantees? He talks about the poor and his friends are big capitalists," he said.
The senior Congress leader also claimed that India is also named among the 17 countries where women are unsafe.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that sometimes he feels that Congress is allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party as it does not take any steps to strengthen the party. "Sometimes I doubt that Congress is allied with the BJP. Earlier, 23 leaders were fighting for a change in the system in Congress, but the leadership was not listening to anything. When issues were raised, they said that they were talking in the BJP's language. Sometimes I feel that they (Congress) themselves want the BJP to win," Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.
He further said that key issues for the parties in the country and this region are poverty, unemployment, and control over inflation."Whichever party comes to power, the biggest issue for them to solve is poverty, unemployment, and reducing inflation," he said.
Azad also appealed to the people, saying that the election is not fought on religion but on development. Ghulam Nabi Azad was addressing a public meeting in Doda today.
Criticising all political parties, including separatists, for spoiling Kashmir, Azad said that one lakh people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to these politicians. He said that after lighting fire in Kashmir, all leaders left the valley and settled outside.
Azad said that people should remember the developments during his tenure as chief minister. Voting in Udhampur will be held on April 19, in Jammu on April 26, in Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, in Srinagar on May 13, and in Baramulla on May 20.