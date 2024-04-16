Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: ECI acted on BJP's 38 complaints; addressed 51 grievances of Congress since enforcement of MCC

16 Apr 2024, 08:11 PM

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday listed action taken by poll body since enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from March 16, 2024, with the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha.

The EC shared that among the total complaints, 51 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party, out of which action was taken in 38 cases; 59 were from the Congress, out of which action was taken in 51 cases.

The complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.EC listed out some 'exemplary decisions' that they took during the last one month of Model Code of Conduct to maintain level playing field among the political parties. (ANI)