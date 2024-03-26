Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: AAP to hold protest at PM residence against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby Raha plays Holi for first time, video goes viral

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

Gautam Singhania’s father denies reconciliation with billionaire son, blasts ‘ulterior motive’ to take…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

'Small fry like you...': Kangana Ranaut says she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh in old viral tweet

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

Oldest language in the world and its relation with India

10 zinc-rich foods for vegetarians

Hindu king who lost only once to Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: AAP to hold protest at PM residence against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP workers also staged protests in several parts of the country on Monday.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  workers and leaders will hold a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 (Tuesday).

AAP workers also staged protests in several parts of the country on Monday.

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:04 AM

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of AAP's protest 



    "No vehicles will be permitted to stop or park on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg," the traffic police said in the advisory.

    Traffic will be rerouted through several points, including Aurobindo Chowk, roundabouts at Samrat Hotel, Gymkhana Post Office, Teen Murti Haifa, Niti Marg, and Kautilya Marg.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Inside story of Raymond owners Vijaypat Singhania, Gautam Singhania ugly public feud

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement