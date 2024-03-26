Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: AAP to hold protest at PM residence against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP workers also staged protests in several parts of the country on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders will hold a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 (Tuesday).

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.