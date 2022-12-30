COVID-19 in India Highlights: Ahead of new Covid-19 standards, MoCA requests airlines to change check-in procedures

lifestyle
Coronavirus in India: China is alarmed about the BF.7 type of Coronavirus. This variety infects many individuals.
As the number of reported Covid-19 cases increases throughout the globe, Indian governments have taken steps to curb the Covid outbreak. Beginning December 24, the government has indicated that a random sample of passengers on international flights would be tested for Covid-19.
However, researchers believe that owing to the quick proliferation of this variation in China, there would be no fresh wave of corona in India. According to experts, this variation will pose little risk to the Indian people. They estimate that in the worst-case scenario, patients may have mild respiratory issues for a day or two as a result of this variety.
Certain states, such as Karnataka, have instituted random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the findings, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.
Senior administrators at the Indore district administration claimed that they are well equipped to handle a potential fourth wave of Covid. ADM Abhay Bedekar stated that the district has all the necessary equipment to handle Covid-19. "The district has a total of 15 government and as many as 111 private hospitals with a total of 10,125 beds including isolation, ICU, PICU and other beds."
Maharashtra reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 81,36,633, while the number of deaths remained at 1,48,417, according to a health official. He noted that the increase in the total was less than the 27 cases reported on Thursday, which also included a death.
Amid the Covid scare many countries, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly considering implementing travel restrictions on China. According to UK media reports, the decision came crackdown by other nations like India and the US.
China claimed on Friday that despite its hospitals being overcrowded and its official figures on infections and deaths being small in comparison to other nations, all the Covid-19 data it had shared, including with the World Health Organization, had been transparent.
The Lucknow Police on Wednesday conducted a COVID-19 guidelines and drink-driving awareness campaign ahead of the start of the New Year. Additionally, the police organised a flag march in the city's Hazratganj neighbourhood to raise awareness of protocol adherence.
A senior official stated on Friday that a woman from the United States of America who had travelled to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh had tested positive for Covid-19. According to Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Sanjay Mishra, the 38-year-old woman, her husband, and daughter travelled to Jabalpur from New Delhi and Agra on December 23 to visit family.
In accordance with the updated Covid guidelines, which become mandatory for visitors arriving from China and five other nations starting on Sunday, the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to modify their check-in procedures for international passengers entering India on Friday.
A woman and her six-year-old daughter, travelling from China through Sri Lanka, have both tested positive for COVID in Madurai.
"We have isolated both of them. Their COVID sample has been sent to the lab for further testing," says Madurai District Collector. (ANI)
Travelers from six countries, including China and Thailand, will soon be required to provide a negative result of an RT-PCR test. In preparation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released updated Covid instructions for passengers arriving on overseas flights.
Beginning January 1, 2023, travellers on all international flights departing from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, or Japan will be required to provide a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test result.
In a statement, the ministry instructed airlines to update their check-in processes to require foreign passengers from the six countries to use the Air Suvidha site to self-declare their trip itinerary information before receiving a boarding permit.
In light of escalating case numbers and record-level mortality in Japan, the country instituted mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers entering from China on Friday as an urgent move to combat the spread of the virus in China. The health ministry announced 420 additional coronavirus fatalities in Japan on Thursday, breaking the previous single-day record of 415 deaths from the day before. (AP)
The Centre has provided a total of 220.09 crore vaccine doses as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive; of these, 95.13 crore were secondary doses and 22.39 crore were precautionary. In the last 24 hours, 81,097 doses of vaccination were given out. India's Ministry of Health reports that the country's daily positivity rate is 0.11 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.16 percent.
In the sharpest reaction yet against limitations that are holding down its re-opening, Chinese state-media called Covid testing procedures implemented by numerous countries around the world in response to a swelling wave of infections "discriminatory."
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh increased by three on Thursday, reaching a total of 11,77,752, while the number of deaths remained at 14,146, according to an official. After two persons were released throughout the day, he said that the state had seven open cases and the recovery count stood at 11,63,599.
In response to the worldwide increase in reported instances of Covid-19, the number of Covid samples collected in Uttar Pradesh has almost doubled. The test positivity rate (TPR) is still rather low despite efforts to provide genome sequencing for anybody who tests positive for the illness. Each patient whose blood test comes up positive for Covid has their whole genome sequenced. The state has 20 samples available for genome sequencing at the moment.
243 new cases of coronavirus were reported in India today. The latest statistics from the Union Ministry of Health shows that the number of active cases has risen to 3,609. In the previous 24 hours, one fatality has been reported from Maharashtra, bringing the total number of deaths due to Covid to 5,30,699.