COVID-19 in India Highlights: Ahead of new Covid-19 standards, MoCA requests airlines to change check-in procedures

Coronavirus in India: China is alarmed about the BF.7 type of Coronavirus. This variety infects many individuals.

As the number of reported Covid-19 cases increases throughout the globe, Indian governments have taken steps to curb the Covid outbreak. Beginning December 24, the government has indicated that a random sample of passengers on international flights would be tested for Covid-19.

However, researchers believe that owing to the quick proliferation of this variation in China, there would be no fresh wave of corona in India. According to experts, this variation will pose little risk to the Indian people. They estimate that in the worst-case scenario, patients may have mild respiratory issues for a day or two as a result of this variety.

Certain states, such as Karnataka, have instituted random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the findings, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.