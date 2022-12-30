COVID-19 in India Highlights: Ahead of new Covid-19 standards, MoCA requests airlines to change check-in procedures

Headlines

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

Rashmika Mandanna’s touching response to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother’s film Baby: ‘Super’

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Yashasvi And Rohit Hit Hundreds, India Takes Control Of Day 2

Weight loss: 7 morning exercises to shed some extra kilos

Weight loss: 6 magical benefits of cinnamon in losing belly fat

8 must-watch Hindi OTT series based on books

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

DNA: India learned to fight the storm, IMD overshadowed by the natural disaster

Muslims across India celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, devotess offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

HomeIndia

lifestyle

COVID-19 in India Highlights: Ahead of new Covid-19 standards, MoCA requests airlines to change check-in procedures

Coronavirus in India: China is alarmed about the BF.7 type of Coronavirus. This variety infects many individuals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the number of reported Covid-19 cases increases throughout the globe, Indian governments have taken steps to curb the Covid outbreak. Beginning December 24, the government has indicated that a random sample of passengers on international flights would be tested for Covid-19.

However, researchers believe that owing to the quick proliferation of this variation in China, there would be no fresh wave of corona in India. According to experts, this variation will pose little risk to the Indian people. They estimate that in the worst-case scenario, patients may have mild respiratory issues for a day or two as a result of this variety.

Certain states, such as Karnataka, have instituted random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the findings, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Dec 2022, 09:07 PM

    'Prepared to deal with Covid surge,' says official

    Senior administrators at the Indore district administration claimed that they are well equipped to handle a potential fourth wave of Covid. ADM Abhay Bedekar stated that the district has all the necessary equipment to handle Covid-19. "The district has a total of 15 government and as many as 111 private hospitals with a total of 10,125 beds including isolation, ICU, PICU and other beds."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 08:25 PM

    Maharashtra: State records 18 Covid-19 cases with no death; active tally reaches 172

    Maharashtra reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 81,36,633, while the number of deaths remained at 1,48,417, according to a health official. He noted that the increase in the total was less than the 27 cases reported on Thursday, which also included a death.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 07:21 PM

    Covid-19: UK PM Rishi Sunak considers travel curbs for China

    Amid the Covid scare many countries, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly considering implementing travel restrictions on China. According to UK media reports, the decision came crackdown by other nations like India and the US.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 06:35 PM

    Covid-19: UK PM Rishi Sunak considers travel curbs for China

    Amid the Covid scare many countries, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly considering implementing travel restrictions on China. According to UK media reports, the decision came crackdown by other nations like India and the US.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 05:48 PM

    Covid data is transparent: China

    China claimed on Friday that despite its hospitals being overcrowded and its official figures on infections and deaths being small in comparison to other nations, all the Covid-19 data it had shared, including with the World Health Organization, had been transparent.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 04:50 PM

    Ahead of New Year's eve celebrations, Lucknow police runs awarness campaign on Covid-19, safe driving

    The Lucknow Police on Wednesday conducted a COVID-19 guidelines and drink-driving awareness campaign ahead of the start of the New Year. Additionally, the police organised a flag march in the city's Hazratganj neighbourhood to raise awareness of protocol adherence.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 03:49 PM

    Covid-19: Woman who arrived in Madhya Pradesh from US tests positive

    A senior official stated on Friday that a woman from the United States of America who had travelled to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh had tested positive for Covid-19. According to Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Sanjay Mishra, the 38-year-old woman, her husband, and daughter travelled to Jabalpur from New Delhi and Agra on December 23 to visit family.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 03:47 PM

    Covid-19: MoCA requests airlines to change check-in procedures

    In accordance with the updated Covid guidelines, which become mandatory for visitors arriving from China and five other nations starting on Sunday, the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to modify their check-in procedures for international passengers entering India on Friday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 03:22 PM

    Covid update: Mother, daughter returning from China test positive for Coronavirus

    A woman and her six-year-old daughter, travelling from China through Sri Lanka, have both tested positive for COVID in Madurai. 

    "We have isolated both of them. Their COVID sample has been sent to the lab for further testing," says Madurai District Collector. (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM

    Covid-19 Update: Ministry of Civil Aviation provides new rules for THESE six nations

    Travelers from six countries, including China and Thailand, will soon be required to provide a negative result of an RT-PCR test. In preparation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released updated Covid instructions for passengers arriving on overseas flights.

    Beginning January 1, 2023, travellers on all international flights departing from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, or Japan will be required to provide a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test result.

    In a statement, the ministry instructed airlines to update their check-in processes to require foreign passengers from the six countries to use the Air Suvidha site to self-declare their trip itinerary information before receiving a boarding permit.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 12:34 PM

    Covid-19 update: In response to an increasing number of cases of Covid, Japan tests all China arrivals

    In light of escalating case numbers and record-level mortality in Japan, the country instituted mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers entering from China on Friday as an urgent move to combat the spread of the virus in China. The health ministry announced 420 additional coronavirus fatalities in Japan on Thursday, breaking the previous single-day record of 415 deaths from the day before. (AP)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 11:34 AM

    Covid-19 update

    The Centre has provided a total of 220.09 crore vaccine doses as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive; of these, 95.13 crore were secondary doses and 22.39 crore were precautionary. In the last 24 hours, 81,097 doses of vaccination were given out. India's Ministry of Health reports that the country's daily positivity rate is 0.11 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.16 percent.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM

    Covid-19 update: Discriminatory agaist China..

    In the sharpest reaction yet against limitations that are holding down its re-opening, Chinese state-media called Covid testing procedures implemented by numerous countries around the world in response to a swelling wave of infections "discriminatory."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM

    Covid-19 update: Chhattisgarh reports three cases

    The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh increased by three on Thursday, reaching a total of 11,77,752, while the number of deaths remained at 14,146, according to an official. After two persons were released throughout the day, he said that the state had seven open cases and the recovery count stood at 11,63,599.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM

    Covid Update:UP Increases Sampling After 5 New Cases

    In response to the worldwide increase in reported instances of Covid-19, the number of Covid samples collected in Uttar Pradesh has almost doubled. The test positivity rate (TPR) is still rather low despite efforts to provide genome sequencing for anybody who tests positive for the illness. Each patient whose blood test comes up positive for Covid has their whole genome sequenced. The state has 20 samples available for genome sequencing at the moment.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM

    Covid Update: India Reports 243 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In 24 Hours

    243 new cases of coronavirus were reported in India today. The latest statistics from the Union Ministry of Health shows that the number of active cases has risen to 3,609. In the previous 24 hours, one fatality has been reported from Maharashtra, bringing the total number of deaths due to Covid to 5,30,699.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE