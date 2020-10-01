'We are in deep pain', Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share tragic news of miscarriage

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen and singer-sonwriter John Legend on Wednesday (local time) shared the tragic news of their unimaginable loss after the former suffered a miscarriage just one month after announcing her third pregnancy.

The couple are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news and expressing her deep pain, Chrissy wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting in a hospital room, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added.

An emotionally broken Chrissy continued, "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Thanking all those who prayed for her, Chrissy wrote in her long Instagram post, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she concluded.

Legend, 41, also shared Teigen's statement on his own Twitter account, and wrote, "We love you, Jack."

Earlier in September, Chrissy was hospitalised following excessive bleeding from her placenta and revealed their baby boy was in the "danger zone."

The couple made the surprise pregnancy announcement when Legend released his music video for the song "Wild" in August, revealing a pregnant Teigen at the end.