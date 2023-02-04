Watch: Lilly Singh gets Hailey Bieber to dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans now want to see Justin Bieber doing it

Lilly Singh-Hailey Bieber

Canadian's famous YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has left her fans nostalgic, as she made Justin Bieber's wife, model and influencer Hailey Bieber dance to the title song of Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Lilly collaborated with Hailey, and she graced her chat show. After the shoot, Lilly made a reel on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and made Hailey dance to the tunes of the chartbuster. Lilly's expression at the end of the video is 'too cute' for her followers. She posted the video with the caption, "When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian."

Here's the video

As soon as Lilly shared the video, several of her followers went gaga over their collaboration. A user wrote, "If we see Justin doing this all indians will lose their shit together." Another user wrote, "OMG never thought I’d see Hailey dancing to Bollywood!! Thank you for always including your culture wherever you go!" One of the netizens added, "THE ONLY THING INTERNET NEEDED WAS HAILEY BIEBER DANCING ON AN INDIAN SONG." Another netizen added, "This is crazyyyyyyyy!! The crossover we didn’t know we wanted @haileybieber on a Bollywood song woohooo!!"

READ: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh dance at Diljit Dosanjh's Los Angeles concert, singer says 'proud of you ladies'

One of the users praised Lilly, and wrote, "Trust Lilly to get anyone dancing on bolly tunes." Another follower of Lilly added, "THIS IS JUST ABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY!! HAILEY B DANCING ALONG TO OUR CHILDHOOD KING & QUEEN." One of the users added, "Um, I think you actually managed to top the original video to this song—that’s saying ALOT, coming from a hard-core Hrithik fan."