Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh dance at Diljit Dosanjh's Los Angeles concert, singer says 'proud of you ladies'

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 40th birthday recently on July 18, and famous YouTuber Lilly Singh attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert on July 27 in Los Angeles as part of his Born To Shine World Tour. Lilly shared the video on her Instagram Stories in which the two girls can be seen grooving to the singer's Punjabi hits while the latter is seen on the stage.

Diljit, who last headlined the blockbuster Punjabi romantic comedy Honsla Rakh in 2021 along with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, reshared the video on his own Instagram Stories and wrote, "We R Proud of you Ladies" and added two hands joined together emojis.

The videos from the concert are going viral across the internet with netizens praising the friendship between Priyanka and Lilly. Have a look at the clip shared by the Canadian comedian and actress who became famous after making YouTube videos under the pseudonym Superwoman.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans was released to thundering response on July 22 on Netflix.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, a road travel movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as her co-stars. Slated to release next year, the Excel Entertainment production will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after twelve years since he last helmed Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.



Talking about Diljit's world tour, after his last USA performance for the ongoing world tour in California on July 29, the singer is set to perform in different cities such as London, Birmingham, and Leeds in England in August.