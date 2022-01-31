Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe set THIS Guinness World Record with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The third Spidey flick 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features three Spider-Men together - Tobey Maguire from the original Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series, and Tom Holland from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also brought supervillains from the past Spider-Man films. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans, Jamie Foxx, and Thomas Haden Church portrayed the characters of Doctor Otto Octavious, Green Goblin, Lizard, Electro, and Sandman respectively.

While the Marvel worshippers and cinemagoers worldwide ran to the theatres to watch the latest American superhero film, there is one interesting trivia that many fans had missed till now. Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have created the Guinness World Record for the 'Longest career as a live action Marvel character'.

With 'No Way Home', the two actors have been portraying the characters of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Norman Osborn for 19 years and 229 days. They defeated the previous record set by Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, who portrayed the characters of Wolverine and Professor X, respectively, for 16 years 232 days from 'X-Men' (2000) to 'Logan' (2017).

The Guiness World Record Website states, "The longest career as a live action Marvel character is 19 years and 229 days, and was achieved by Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe (both USA) on 17 December 2021. Both actors, Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker, Spider-Man) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), made their first appearance in 'Spider-Man' (2002) and their most recent appearance in 'Spider-Man - No Way' (2021)."

The sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' recently emerged as the highest grosser of 2021 and the sixth-highest grossing film of all time after 'Avatar', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Titanic', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.