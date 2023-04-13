The Penguin first look: The Batman spinoff has fans hyped, predicting 'every award possible' for Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell in and as The Penguin

The first in-production look of The Penguin, the upcoming series set in the world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, was unveiled by Warner Bros Discovery at a press event on Wednesday in the US. The Penguin sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as the famous comic book villain as it charts his rise and fall as the mob boss of Gotham City, the fictitious home of Batman.

The short video gives a behind-the-scenes look at Colin Farrell shooting and also some shots and lines from the upcoming series. Billed as ‘the next chapter in the Batman saga’, the series focuses on the mob families of Gotham and how Oswald Cobblepot transforms into the Penguin there.

Watch the first glimpse here:

Fans reacted with excitement to the video with many calling it brilliant. “So hyped for this, looks absolutely brilliant,” read one comment. Another wrote, “I'd never thought in my life that I would be hyped for a Penguin series, but thanks to Matt Reeves and Colin Farrell, here I am.” There was special praise for Colin Farrell, who had already wowed fans and critics alike with his portrayal of the Penguin in Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman. One fan wrote “Despite having just a few scenes, Colin Farrell was the MVP of The Batman, so I love that he'll get an entire show to himself before the sequel.”

Even though the video gave just a few glimpses of Farrell in character, fans are already predicting tons of awards for him. One wrote, “I am wondering, why does this phenomenal actor not have LOTS and LOTS and LOTS of awards of recognition? He is downright amazing in everything he does.” Another commented, “He will win every award possible for this. This is amazing.”

The Penguin also stars Christin Miloti, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen in pivotal roles. The Max Original Series, written and creted by Lauren LeFranc, is now in production. It will be releasing on Max, the newly-rechristened HBO Max, in 2024.