Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon

The nominees for the 95th Oscar were celebrated at a luncheon held on Monday, February 13. Being a member of the Academy, Ali Fazal also attended the event and dropped photos with Tom Cruise, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen, and others from the event on his Instagram. "Surreal moments from the Academy Luncheon", he captioned his set of pictures along with describing each one of them in detail.