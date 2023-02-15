Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon

Ali Fazal shared selfies with Indian nominees and Hollywood stars at the Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon.
The nominees for the 95th Oscar were celebrated at a luncheon held on Monday, February 13. Being a member of the Academy, Ali Fazal also attended the event and dropped photos with Tom Cruise, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen, and others from the event on his Instagram. "Surreal moments from the Academy Luncheon", he captioned his set of pictures along with describing each one of them in detail.
1. Ali Fazal with Tom Cruise
"With the real OG @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a room filled with talent today. Left me with the advice I will cherish for a lifetime", Ali wrote describing his photo with the Hollywood superstar.
2. Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, and Shaunak Sen with Tom Cruise
Talking about this photo, the actor wrote, "Our proudest moment - the two from India with him - The Champions of the Day/Year - #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it".
3. Ali Fazal with The Banshees of Inisherin team
Ali is seen posing with the director Martin McDonagh and the two leading stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from the black tragicomedy film The Banshees of Inisherin, which has received 9 Oscar nominations.
4. Ali Fazal, Shaunak Sen, and Kartiki Gonsalves
In this picture, the actor is seen posing with All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen (nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film) and The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves (nominated for Best Documentary Short Film).
5. Ali Fazal with Daniel Kwan
Describing this photo, Ali wrote, "With the legendary Daniel Kwan who has directed my new favourite of the decade: Everything Everywhere...yes complete that". Everything Everywhere All At Once has received 11 Oscar nominations.