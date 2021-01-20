Search icon
'Stand By Me Doraemon 2': Nobita-Shizuka trend worldwide, here's why

The film will be about the big day in lives of Nobita, Shizuka and also Doraemon who has always helped the former in trying to impress his ladylove.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2021, 08:40 PM IST

There's no denying the fact that Japanese animated cartoon, Doraemon, is a kids favourite. 

The cartoon show revolves around a robotic cat, Doraemon, and his human friend, Nobita, who besides trying to make everything perfect in his life with the help of his blue friend, is eager to impress another interesting character, Shizuka.

Now, a latest update from the world of Doraemon and Nobita has got netizens extremely emotional. Well, Nobita and Shizuka will be seen tying the knot in the upcoming part of the Doraemon film titled 'Stand By Me Doraemon 2'.

The film will be about this big event in the lives of Nobita, Shizuka and well, also Doraemon who has always helped the former in trying to impress his ladylove. The poster of the film shows the couple, dressed in wedding outfits, standing on Doraemon's head as the latter's eyes well up with tears. 

The film's poster was received well by netizens who too got emotional get like Doraemon. Several social media users took to Twitter to recall their childhood days and to express how happy they were on getting this news. 

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

For the unversed, the film is set to hit theatres next month. 

