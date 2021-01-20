'Stand By Me Doraemon 2': Nobita-Shizuka trend worldwide, here's why

There's no denying the fact that Japanese animated cartoon, Doraemon, is a kids favourite.

The cartoon show revolves around a robotic cat, Doraemon, and his human friend, Nobita, who besides trying to make everything perfect in his life with the help of his blue friend, is eager to impress another interesting character, Shizuka.

Now, a latest update from the world of Doraemon and Nobita has got netizens extremely emotional. Well, Nobita and Shizuka will be seen tying the knot in the upcoming part of the Doraemon film titled 'Stand By Me Doraemon 2'.

The film will be about this big event in the lives of Nobita, Shizuka and well, also Doraemon who has always helped the former in trying to impress his ladylove. The poster of the film shows the couple, dressed in wedding outfits, standing on Doraemon's head as the latter's eyes well up with tears.

The film's poster was received well by netizens who too got emotional get like Doraemon. Several social media users took to Twitter to recall their childhood days and to express how happy they were on getting this news.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

when this release i’ll be sending off my childhood for the last time and i’ll literally get all emotional watching nobita marrying shizuka and doraemon there be looking so proud of him pic.twitter.com/HDtSSc6QCY — — (@SH3NYU3) January 19, 2021

I’M SO EMOTIONAL RIGHT NOW I REMEMBER HOW I LITERALLY SAT IN FRONT OF THE TV ALL DAY WATCHING DORAEMON AND MY 5TH GRADE NOBITA IS ALL GROWN UP NOW HE IS FINALLY GETTING MARRIED pic.twitter.com/m8T72mwF6x — queen levi's wife (real) (@yookiyoh) January 19, 2021

Actually, i have bittersweet feelings about this. Growing up with Doraemon and finally seeing my man Nobita finally getting married is like a final send-off for me into the adulthood ☺️



(Nobita keeps appearing in Shizuka's bathroom accidentally though) https://t.co/zFd6jDJMmU — Eli Ben Rahman | #RakyatJagaRakyat (@redrun_) January 19, 2021

Omg Nobita finally got married to Shizuka.. Congratulations!! I am so happy for Nobita.. pic.twitter.com/XJ88dPvVvS — SidNaaz Soulmates // Minnie (@SidNaaz_Forever) January 19, 2021

finally... childhood ended

our boy Nobita did it well! .#nobita pic.twitter.com/zoiYzNi9sL — Aamir Ustad (@aamir_ustad) January 19, 2021

For the unversed, the film is set to hit theatres next month.