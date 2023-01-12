Rihanna congratulates team RRR for bagging Golden Globes trophy, journalist reveals crowd's 'dead reaction' after win

Golden Globes

Team RRR stood triumphant at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. SS Rajamouli-directed epic blockbuster won a trophy for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

MM Keeravani-composed chartbuster has beat Rihanna’s Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick) and Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio). Soon after the announcement, Rihanna was seen walking out of the hall with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. While heading out, the singer passed by team RRR's table, and she congratulated them on the win. The moment was captured, and it went viral in no time.

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

An international journalist also dropped a video that captured the attendees' reaction from the hall's exit. After Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner of the Best Song award. In the video, as soon as the presenter named RRR, the team of the film were seen standing up, cheering loudly, and clapping. However, other guests had little-to-no interest in clapping or cheering the team, barring a few who clapped on the victory. The journalist shared the video stating that people expected Rihanna or Taylor Swift to win.

I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor… pic.twitter.com/BMRchU74rC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

A few fans of RRR found the video offensive, and they thought that the journo is mocking them. A user wrote, "Americans really are sheltered huh. It's why every foreign film that gets global recognition has to be remade by Hollywood just cos most of em can't read subtitles." Another user added, "this makes me feel really sad seeing them so happy to win and such a dead crowd they deserved this and i’m glad they won and i hope it opens up more opportunities, recognition and success for them in the future." However, the correspondent who shared the video supported RRR and called it a massive visual treat for the globe.