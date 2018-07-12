Headlines

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman pairs up with Jessica Alba for 'Killer Anonymus'

Gary Oldman, Jessica Alba to star in 'Killers Anonymous'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 08:37 PM IST

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman and actor Jessica Alba have come aboard the cast of the film Killers Anonymous.

The two actors join Tommy Flanagan, Sam Hazeldine, Rhyon Nicole Brown, MyAnna Buring, Tim McInnerny, Michael Socha and Elizabeth Morris in the project.

The film explores a world that exists beneath the day to day, the restraint and order.

Let's Be Evil helmer Martin Owen will direct from a script by Elizabeth Morris, Goldfinch Studio said in a statement posted on their website.

"We are extremely excited at the opportunity of working with actors of the pedigree and ability of both Gary and Jessica," said Matt Williams, who will produce the film for Goldfinch.

"In Killers Anonymous, we have created something that has the potential to become a cult classic, Martin is a truly exceptional talent and with the already brilliant ensemble, Gary and Jessica are the perfect tonic for this exciting project. They are well respected across the industry and we literally couldn't have found a better fit for the roles they are playing," he added.

The film will be co-produced by Kirsty Bell, and Doug Urbanski, Jonathan Willis and Phil McKenzie will serve as executive producers.

