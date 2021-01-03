Nicki Minaj introduces her son 'Papa Bear' to the world in cutest way

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy in September 2020. The rapper has been sharing an update about her baby only via her photos and had shared a glimpse of his toe in one of her posts. Nicki is extremely private when it comes to her son. But as she rang the New Year's, the rapper treated fans with the cutest photos of her 'Papa Bear' as she fondly calls him.

Minaj and Petty's son is of three-months-now and is a cherubic lad. In the photos, he has been dressed in the best of the clothes, has given the most adorable expressions and is definitely the apple of his parents' eyes.

Nicki shared the post with a heartfelt message by stating, "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Also read Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcome baby for first time: Reports

Check it out below:

Earlier, as her son completed three months, Nicki had shared a throwback photo from her photoshoot in which she flaunted her baby bump. She wrote, "Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide. @grizzleearts @j_custom_nyc."

Meanwhile, Nicki and Kenneth have been married since 2019.