Nicki Minaj reveals gender of her baby; shares congratulatory messages from Kim Kardashian, Beyonce

The "Starships" rapper gave birth at the end of September after announcing in July that she was pregnant.

A few weeks after giving birth, singer Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the gender of her baby with Kenneth Petty. Nicki recently took to her Instagram to share congratulatory messages from her industry friends such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Beyonce.

As the caption of her post, Nicki wrote, "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me."

The 37-year-old further added, "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

However, the name of her son remains a mystery.

The "Starships" rapper gave birth at the end of September after announcing in July that she was pregnant.

Petty and Minaj tied the knot in October 2019, just one month after she announced on Twitter that she was retiring to "have my family".

In 2014 Nicki had also shared her desire to have a baby as she told a portal, "My biggest fear is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."