Nicki Minaj reveals gender of her baby; shares congratulatory messages from Kim Kardashian, Beyonce

Headlines

MiG 21 vs Tejas explained: Why Air Force is phasing out ‘flying coffins’ for HAL-made Mark 1A fighter jets?

‘Mahindra Thar for Mohammed Siraj’: Fans demand SUV for bowler after Asia Cup 2023 win, Anand Mahindra replies…

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Mahindra Thar for Mohammed Siraj’: Fans demand SUV for bowler after Asia Cup 2023 win, Anand Mahindra replies…

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Nicki Minaj reveals gender of her baby; shares congratulatory messages from Kim Kardashian, Beyonce

The "Starships" rapper gave birth at the end of September after announcing in July that she was pregnant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A few weeks after giving birth, singer Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the gender of her baby with Kenneth Petty. Nicki recently took to her Instagram to share congratulatory messages from her industry friends such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Beyonce. 

As the caption of her post, Nicki wrote, "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me." 

The 37-year-old further added, "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

However, the name of her son remains a mystery.

The "Starships" rapper gave birth at the end of September after announcing in July that she was pregnant.

Petty and Minaj tied the knot in October 2019, just one month after she announced on Twitter that she was retiring to "have my family".

In 2014 Nicki had also shared her desire to have a baby as she told a portal, "My biggest fear is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Who is Rocky Abbas, cart-puller's son earns Rs 10 lakh monthly from YouTube? Know his rags to riches story

    This man spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding; ED raided his company's premises, recovered Rs 417 crore worth of...

    Viral video: Indian teen sets Guinness world record for longest teenage male hair

    Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Big setback for Sri Lanka! Star spinner ruled out due to...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE