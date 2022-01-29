Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10’ – Details inside

Universal Pictures never fail to impress their fans! This time they are adding `Aquaman` star Jason Momoa to play a key role in the upcoming part of Vin Diesel lead `Fast and Furious` film series.

Some reports suggest the plot details are being muffled and the `Aquaman’ actor could be one of the film`s villains. Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021`s `F9: The Fast Saga’, is back to don the director`s hat. Long-time stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris `Ludacris` Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th instalment.

The 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the finale of the main movies, will be directed by Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with F9: The Fast Saga in 2021. Beginning with 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' in 2006, the filmmaker has directed five films in the long-running franchise.

Charlize Theron, who originally featured in 'The Fate of the Furious' in the eighth film and then returned for F9, is also anticipated to return. The tenth instalment is being produced by Diesel and Lin.

After Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise after skipping F9, despite Diesel's pleas, the search for a replacement star began. However, because the script is still under development, it's unknown whether Momoa's role is the protagonist or adversarial, or maybe both.

It's unknown who else will return for Fast 10, which is set to begin filming this spring. The film is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023, by Universal.

(Inputs from ANI)