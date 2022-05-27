Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford starrer action-adventure will hit cinemas on June 2023

Indiana Jones 5

Hollywood star Harrison Ford will soon be seen in the fifth instalment of Indiana Jones which is set to debut in theatres on June 30, 2023. Accoding to the report of IANS, the actor appeared at the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration to make the announcement, reports Deadline.

The actor also told the crowd that the film is almost done and will again feature the music of John Williams. As per Deadline, Williams joined the event to conduct a live orchestra in his Indiana Jones theme before Ford was introduced.Taking over from Steven Spielberg, James Mangold is at the helm for Indiana Jones 5 with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Mangold is also co-writing the script. No plot details have been revealed so far. However, Ford, Mangold and executive producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall did reveal a first photo from the movie.

Earlier in a media interaction, actor Harrison Ford revealed that the "Indiana Jones" franchise will come to an end when he is done playing the iconic character as he believes that nobody could take over the role from him and that there can never be any replacement. "Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy," Ford said when asked about whom he would choose as his replacement to play the legendary character for the film after him. The film had originally secured a July 10, 2020 release date and later July 29, 2022, but due to the pandemic delays and Spielberg’s work completing West Side Story sidelined the production.

The film’s ensemble also includes Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones in pivotal roles. Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producers of the film.