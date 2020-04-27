'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to embrace parenthood

Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly pregnant with their first child. The couple, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, is expecting their first baby together, multiple sources confirm to People magazine.

This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares a seven-and-a half-year-old son Jack with former wife, actor Anna Faris and the first for Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Hollywood action veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star married Schwarzenegger, who recently published her fourth book "The Gift of Forgiveness", in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last year.

The duo announced their engagement on social media in January 2019 after seven months of dating. While announcing their wedding Chris had written on his Instagram page, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris will star in the third instalment of Jurassic World titled Jurassic World: Dominion which is likely to release in 2021. Earlier this year, he gave voiceover for the animated film, Onward.