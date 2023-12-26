Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Dua Lipa can be seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

Global singer Dua Lipa, on Sunday, surprised her fans in India with her Instagram post. She wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan.

In the first photo, Dua is posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. The next picture showed her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A group of Indian women were seen in another image. She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

“Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu[?] sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x,” she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua visited India. Dua also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption. “Is she in India ?” a social media user commented. “grlll u didn’t tell us you were in india,” another one wrote. Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

In June this year, Dua Lipa was ‘hurt’ by the UK Government's rhetoric towards Albanian migrants. The Levitating hitmaker was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents and hit out at the "small-minded" comments made by ministers such as Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who singled out "Albanian criminals" when discussing immigration last year, reports Female First UK.

Dua told the Sunday Times newspaper: "Of course it hurt. All those words thrown around about immigrants? I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city. So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts." "It's short-sighted and small-minded, but it's the way a lot of people think. No matter how we try and change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, 'Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs'," she added.

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: "However, immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard. There needs to be more empathy because people don't leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family." (With inputs from ANI)