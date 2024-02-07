Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

The actual identity of the person in the video remains unconfirmed, as Drake has not made any public statements regarding the matter

On Tuesday, Canadian rapper Drake made headlines, not for his music videos, but for allegedly leaked semi-nude video. On X (formerly Twitter), a video went viral in which a seemingly rapper Drake, was captured semi-nude, engaging in a sexual act. Soon the video became one of the top trends on the social networking site, and it left netizens and artiste fans stunned.

As soon as the video surfaced, a few fans called the 'leak' was probably an unreleased song or a new album. Among several fans, popular streamer, Adin Ross, who has previously collaborated with Drake, reacted to the video. Ross sent Drake a voice memo asking about the clip. "We was just looking at the s**t. It's like crazy bro, like god damn," Ross said. "You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one and you're also blessed to have a f**king missile." Ross continued.

Check out netizens' hilarious reactions

Leaked reaction of people after finding out why drake is trending all over the internet:#Drake pic.twitter.com/wFMUVjz6mE — Reema (@_reema_art_10) February 6, 2024

As IBT reported, after Ross sent the message to the five-time Grammy winner, he responded with a message containing around eight laughing emojis. However, the actual identity of the person in the video remains unconfirmed, as Drake has not made any public statements regarding the matter.

Two days ago, Drake again took a potshot at the organisers of the Grammy Awards ahead of the telecast of the 66th edition of the awards. The Canadian rapper, songwriter and actor took to social media to slam the Grammy Awards ceremony that were held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Sharing a brief clip of his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech, the 37-year-old musician wrote, “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people (whose) name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s**t in our world.”

(With inputs from ANI)