Did you know Tom Hiddleston initially auditioned for Thor, not Loki? Watch his VIRAL audition clip

Can you imagine Tom Hiddleston as the blond-haired, blue-eyed, musclebound, hammer-wielding god from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, now you don’t have to.

Tom Hiddleston who is known worldwide for his role of Loki had originally auditioned for the role of ‘Thor’. Hiddleston trained rigorously for the role, and did a screen test with blonde hair and Mjolnir, Thor's hammer.

Hiddleston shared some interesting details about the audition and casting process on an episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ where Jimmy Fallon surprised Hiddleston by airing the audition footage on TV.

"I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning for a movie. You know, an interesting part in an interesting movie. Back then, the Marvel Universe was — they'd just made Iron Man. And I thought, 'I'll have a go.' I didn’t expect to be cast at all," said Hiddleston while appearing on the show.

He continued, "Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors so that the audience didn't have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was if you're over six-foot and you’ve got blond hair you can come and have a pop at it." He added, "I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

Responding to the audience's applause who was thrilled after watching a portion of his audition, the actor responded by saying, "You really are too kind. I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor."

Meanwhile, days ago, in an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Kenneth Branagh revealed why he cast Tom Hiddleston as Loki instead of Thor. he said, "Tom gave you an impression that he could be ready for anything, performance-wise,” he said. “Tom has a wild imagination, so does Loki. He’s got a mischievous sense of humor and he was ready to play. It felt like he had a star personality, but he was a team player."