'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds goes speechless when little kid asked him about his on-screen kiss in 'The Adam Project'

Ryan Reynolds is known for keeping a 'big mouth,' and he is good with his comeback replies. No one can outrun Ryan in his wit, sense of humour, but even the actor never expected that he would go speechless, that too before a little kid. During a press conference of his newly-released 'The Adam Project,' a little boy (around 10 years of age) took the mic and asked him about his kiss with Zoe Saldana. The boy confidently asked Ryan, "In the scene where you are kissing the girl, was that for real?" Everyone in the audience started laughing, and Ryan looked at the boy with a stunned expression. It took him a few seconds to come back, and he admitted that it is the best press con he has attended.

One of the cast members joked that his wife Blake has asked the question in a different voice. Reynolds played along and said, "Honey... what the f&..." Then he took a pause and said, "I guess it was kinda real... but how do I answer this question? Is this being broadcast everywhere too?" The Deadpool star continued and said, "I didn't mean it," and everyone laughed at him. The actor was hiding his embarrassment and he said, "This is the thing, I don't know how to explain this to my own kids. But they watch this and say like 'Daddy, what are you doing?' It's exactly the tactic, I would use on them... not anger but just disappointment." Ryan applauded the kid's question and sarcastically told him, "The exits that way."

Ryan's latest release 'The Adam Project' stars Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a pilot Adam Reed (Ryan) who travels back in time to encounter his younger self.