'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man channels his 'inner diva' during photoshoot in this BTS video

It's been more than a month since Avengers: Endgame hit the screens and shattered several box office records around the globe. With this final film in the Infinity Saga, we saw the iconic character of Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr dying a heroic death. Though fictional, we can still feel the void. Though Robert won't be seen in any of the MCU films anymore, he makes a point to treat fans by sharing his adorable side on his Instagram page.

Today, RDJ took to his Instagram page and shared a few BTS photos during a recent photoshoot. In it, the talented actor is sporting a handsome look wearing a multicoloured T-Shirt and black jeans. He teamed it up with a pair of black sneakers. Robert shared the post with a caption stating, "Keep your eyes peeled for the #200th episode of @offcamerashow (7/15/2019) with @samjonespictures ... We were on #camera, off camera, in #color and #blacknwhite ,,, I may have talked myself #horse ... #hair @davynewkirk ( @jimmy_rich ) #thankyou"

Robert also shared a BTS video in which he is seen channelling his inner diva. RDJ wrote, "#regram #flashbackfriday to #yesterday w/ @samjonespictures #hair @davynewkirk (@jimmy_rich ) #thankyou @offcamerashow @madnessband #onestepbeyond #bts"

After Avengers: Endgame, RDJ will next be seen in All-Star Weekend helmed by Jamie Foxx. He also has American fantasy comedy film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle in which he plays the titular role. The release dates for both the films are yet to be announced.