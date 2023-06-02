Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill?

One of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio frequently makes headlines for his love life. The actor has received accolades after his film Killers Of The Flower Moon premiered at Cannes. Now, Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life has once again made news. Going by the latest buzz, the Titanic actor might be in a relationship with the Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. According to a report by Page Six, the actor was recently clicked by the shutterbugs at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. He was accompanied by 28-year-old Neelam.

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also clicked with the rumoured couple. For those who do not know, Neelam Gill was recently seen attending the Cannes Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio was also present at the film festival for the screening of his film, Killers Of The Flower Moon. Neither Leonardo DiCaprio nor Neelam Gill have confirmed their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio was earlier involved with actress and model Camila Morrone. The two made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. They went their separate ways in 2022 after reportedly dating for more than four years. Following this, DiCaprio was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid. In fact, a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid from a club in New York went viral in September 2022.

In February, speculations started doing the rounds that DiCaprio was dating the 19-year-old model Eden Polani after he even got clicked with her at a music event. Nevertheless, according to sources at Page Six these two are not dating. The source revealed, "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden Polani) at a music party, along with many other people."

Leonardo DiCaprio's career

Leonardo DiCaprio's filmography includes memorable works such as Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Inception, Blood Diamond, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Departed and Catch Me If You Can.

His latest project is Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers Of The Flower Moon. Robert De Niro is also part of the cast.