World Oral Health Day 2023: Follow these oral hygiene habits to keep teeth and gums healthy

Every year on March 20 'World Oral Health Day' is celebrated. The special purpose behind celebrating this day is to make people understand the importance of oral hygiene and oral health, to make people aware of the problems related to it. This time the theme of 'World Oral Health Day' is 'Be proud of your mouth for your happiness and well-being'.

If the teeth are shiny and the gums are healthy, then the beauty of the face increases even more. Some people's teeth look very yellow. Bleeding starts coming out from the gums as soon as you brush, often there is swelling and pain in the gums, then these are the symptoms of unhealthy oral health. Many times bad breath also comes due to not brushing properly, which can embarrass you in the crowd. In such a situation, it is very important to take care of oral hygiene. If you want your teeth to remain strong, shiny for a long time, then include some Healthy Oral Habits in your routine.

Do not ignore the symptoms related to oral health

According to a report published in WebMD, if you have pain in your jaw, teeth and gums, do not ignore it. If you notice bleeding gums, loose teeth, persistent bad breath, lumps in the mouth, sores in the mouth, irregular spots or rashes, then definitely see a dentist. After examining a dentist, he will immediately tell for what reasons you are seeing these symptoms related to oral health.

Oral hygiene tips

If you want to keep the teeth strong, then do brush at least twice (Oral health care tips). Eat anything, and rinse with water. If even a small piece of food gets stuck between the teeth, then it doesn't take much time to get worms in the teeth. If the teeth are not healthy, then your gums will also remain swollen and bleeding will continue.

If you want to maintain the health of your teeth and gums, then it becomes necessary to have a dental checkup every six months. If tooth decay is not treated, then there can be many other problems related to the mouth.

Plaque, and dirt does not stick on the teeth having a dental check-up. Due to this, the teeth also do not get spoiled quickly. To avoid cavities, you should do regular dental checkups only from a good dentist.

Use toothpaste and toothbrush of a good company. Sometimes the bristles of the brush are very hard, due to which the gums peel off. Due to this, along with pain and swelling in the gums, whenever you brush, blood starts coming.

Don't forget to floss your teeth. Do not give children to eat more chocolate, chips, and sweet things.

Also read: Dental Care: 5 important tips to maintain oral hygiene