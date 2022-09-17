Search icon
Dental Care: 5 important tips to maintain oral hygiene

Dental Care tips: Starting a good oral regimen is very important as it will help reduce or prevent cavities later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

File photo

Oral health is important for our overall health and well-being. Choosing proper dental products is crucial for strong and healthy teeth. Starting a healthy oral routine at the appropriate age is crucial since it will assist to lessen or prevent cavities later.

Dental Care: Essential Tips For Your Healthy Teeth

Brushing

Brush twice a day at least for 2 minutes. Don't forget to clean your tongue. Brushing your teeth before night removes plaque and bacteria that have accumulated throughout the day. 

Fluoride toothpaste

For tooth enamel to become stronger, fluoride is essential. Additionally, it helps in lowering the bacteria that cause tooth decay and protects from cavities.

Flossing
Regular brushing and flossing can help keep your teeth healthy. Remember your toothbrush can't reach every corner of your mouth. To clean these areas, you need dental floss.

Food:

Foods that take a long time to chew or you hold for a longer period, such as cough drops, cause damage because they hold sugar against your teeth longer than other foods.

Instead of snacking on sugary, carbohydrate-rich, or acidic foods throughout the day, eat foods just during meal times to minimize the amount of time your teeth are exposed to acid.

Visit your Dentist

Visit your dentist every 6 months for cleaning and regular checkups. A dentist can check for cavities, remove calculus, and recommend treatments in addition to identifying current problems.

