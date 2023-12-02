Headlines

Health

What is White Lung Syndrome? Mysterious pneumonia outbreak hits children in US

Bacterial respiratory infections tend to resurface periodically, often following waves of flu or other viral illnesses.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

In Ohio, an alarming number of children have been hospitalized with a mysterious pneumonia-like illness, reminiscent of the outbreaks witnessed in China. Warren County officials reported 142 pediatric cases of what they're calling 'white lung syndrome' since August, surpassing the county average and meeting the criteria for an official outbreak, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Though concerns about a potential American outbreak similar to the situation in China have emerged, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that nationally, there's nothing unusually significant occurring. Health authorities are investigating the cause of this surge but don't suspect it to be a novel respiratory disease. Instead, they believe a combination of common viruses simultaneously affecting individuals might be responsible.

Cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial lung infection, have been diagnosed in patients with an average age of eight and some as young as three. Bacterial respiratory infections tend to resurface periodically, often following waves of flu or other viral illnesses.

One hypothesis suggests that pandemic-related measures like lockdowns, mask mandates, and school closures may have weakened children's immune systems, making them more susceptible to seasonal infections.

Warren County officials recommend preventive measures such as regular handwashing, cough etiquette, staying home when sick, and staying up-to-date with vaccinations to curb the spread. Typical symptoms, as described by doctors, include fever, cough, and fatigue.

Similar spikes in pneumonia cases have been reported in the Netherlands and Denmark, with mycoplasma being a contributing factor in many instances. While the CDC considers these cases to follow a 'seasonal trend,' they continue to keep a close watch on the situation.

 

