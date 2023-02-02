What is sickle cell anemia? Know how this disease will be eliminated by 2047

Pic: National Human Genome Research Institute

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, announced significant changes in the health sector. The decision to launch a mission to end sickle cell anaemia by 2047 was one of the important announcements of the health budget 2023.

“A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Do you know what is sickle cell anaemia?

sickle cell anaemia is a blood disorder in which Red blood cell size starts to alter in people. These red blood cells develop sickle-like shapes due to their round form and cause blockages in the blood vessels.

Sickle Cell Anaemia Symptoms

According to Healthline, the symptoms of sickle cell anaemia are:

Fatigue or irritability

fussiness

bedwetting

jaundice

swelling and pain in hands and feet

frequent infections

pain in the chest, back, arms, or legs

The diagnosis of sickle cell anaemia is through a blood test. Only when both parents carry the trait do children run the risk of developing sickle cell disease. People who reside in locations where malaria is endemic are more likely to be carriers. Africa, India, the Mediterranean, and Saudi Arabia are a few examples.

Health Budget 2023

A special card will be issued for the detection of sickle cell anaemia in males and females in tribal areas aged below 40 years. This card will be divided into three different colour code categories. If a female has sickle cell anaemia then she will carry this card and the same will be followed with males also. The card will be issued based on the screening results and it will be in blue and pink colour.

The ABHA number, district, Blood group, gender, address and test type will be mentioned on the card. The details or chances about the possibility of having a child with a disease will also be mentioned in the card.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The card will be divided into different categories based on the screening results, if a is male positive and a female is also positive then the chances of giving birth to a positive child are increased. This card will be helpful in the elimination of sickle cell anaemia."

The Sickle cell trait is inherited and it can be diagnosed with a simple blood test. People at risk of having SCT can talk with a doctor or health clinic. The announcement of eliminating Sickle Cell anaemia by 2047, was the first announcement on health in the Budget speech.

According to the Mandaviya, "Sickle cell anaemia is a very common disease in our tribal population. It has been announced in this budget that work will be done in mission mode to eliminate sickle cell anaemia and it will be eliminated by 2047."

The awareness programme will be started in those tribal areas which are badly affected by sickle cell anaemia. The 7 crore people in the age group 0-40 years will be screened with support from ministries and state governments. The screening will become done in approximately 200 districts.

(with inputs from ANI)