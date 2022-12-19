What is MERS virus? Know why its at risk of spreading after FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

What is MERS virus? Know why its at risk spreading after FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

MERS, or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, is a viral respiratory illness that was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. It is caused by a virus called MERS-CoV, which is related to the virus that causes SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

MERS is spread through close contact with an infected person, typically through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus. It is not as easily transmitted as other respiratory viruses, such as the flu, and is not known to spread through casual contact or through the air.

The symptoms of MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) can range from mild to severe, and can include:

1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Difficulty breathing

4. Body aches

5. Fatigue

6. Diarrhea

In severe cases, MERS can cause pneumonia, which can be fatal, especially in people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems. Some people with MERS may not have any symptoms at all, or may have only mild symptoms that are similar to the common cold.

Also read: All you need to know about the symptoms of coronary artery blockage

If you experience any of these symptoms, or if you have been in close contact with someone who has MERS, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible. It is also important to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of infection, such as washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for MERS, and the best way to prevent infection is to practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

The World Cup 2022 in which Argentina won was held in Qatar, which has seen a number of MERS cases in the past. However, the risk of MERS transmission during the World Cup was considered to be low, as the virus is not easily transmitted and measures were put in place to prevent the spread of infection.

Note: It is not clear if MERS will continue to spread after the World Cup, as it is difficult to predict the spread of any virus. However, it is important for individuals to continue to practice good hygiene and to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of MERS or any other respiratory illness.