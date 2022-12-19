All you need to know about the symptoms of coronary artery blockage

Representational image

The heart is one of the most important organs of our body, if it stops beating then it may not be possible for you to live. But when do you know your heart is starting to have problems? Actually, when blockage starts in the veins leading to the heart, then your heart is unable to pump blood properly and you become a victim of heart attack and other heart-related diseases. Not all symptoms of heart attack and other heart-related diseases are the same and only chest pain is not considered the only symptom. Due to blockage in the veins of the heart, such symptoms appear in the body, which points you towards the seriousness of the disease.

Chest Discomfort- One of the most common symptoms of blockage in the veins of the heart is a feeling of heaviness in the chest. If you have a blocked vein in your heart, you will feel heaviness in your chest, as well as pain, tightness, and pressure in your chest. Do not ignore this symptom even by mistake and every person can feel it in different ways. Some people also feel a burning sensation in the chest.

Pain in arm- If the pain started in the left side of your body i.e. after the shoulder spreads to the whole arm, then you need to see a doctor. Please tell me that this pain first starts from the chest and then spreads to the whole arm. Many people also believe that pain in the arm is also a sign of a heart attack.

Dizzy- It happens many times that you start feeling dizzy for some reason or you faint due to imbalance. Many times this happens due to not eating properly or standing up very quickly, but when you have difficulty breathing along with heaviness in the chest, you should see a doctor immediately.

Get Exhausted Easily- If you get tired very quickly or feel tired without doing anything, then you need to see a doctor immediately. If you feel tired all day for a few days, then it can be a sign of heart disease. These symptoms are mostly seen in women.

Loud Snoring- Snoring is a normal process, but when you snore very loudly, then it can be a troublesome sign for you. Often this is a sign of sleep apnea. This thing works to put more pressure on your heart. That's why you need to see a doctor immediately.