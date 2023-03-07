Search icon
What is IVF aka In Vitro Fertilisation? Know all about the process, why women opt for it, side effects

IVF conception of a baby involves manually mixing the sperm and the egg outside the human body and then placing the fertilized embryo inside the uterus for further development and normal delivery of the baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

File Photo

Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar recently, during an interview, recalled how she suffered two failed attempts at IVF during her second pregnancy. She said that it was easier for her to conceive the first time, but she had to put in the extra effort the second time as things did not work out for her.

Today, we will tell you about what is IVF and why women opt for it. 

What is IVF conception?

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is a type of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) developed to conceive a baby outside of the human body. IVF conception of a baby involves manually mixing the sperm and the egg outside the human body and then placing the fertilized embryo inside the uterus for further development and normal delivery of the baby.

READ | Namita Thapar opens up about her two failed IVF attempts, says had given up hope of conceiving

IVF usually takes months to be completed and is usually one of the go-to options for couples who are not able to conceive naturally. The majority of the women who undergo IVF need to do more than one round of the process to get pregnant.

Why do women opt for IVF?

IVF is undergone by women or couples who are not able to conceive through the natural method. This option is mostly opted by;

READ | Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya holds her close in viral unseen beach photo

Women with a lower fertility rate
Women over 40 years of age
Women with damaged or obstructed fallopian tubes
Women with endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and diminished ovarian function
Men with low sperm count, low sperm motility, or sperm abnormalities

What are the risks involved with IVF? 

There are countless risks involved while undergoing IVF. The most common factor is that the IVF process may not always work for women. The risk of miscarriage remains the same as in normal pregnancies but the hazards increase.

Some of the symptoms faced by pregnant women who have undergone IVF are frequent headaches, chronic stomach pain, urinary problems, nausea, and feeling faint or dizzy.

