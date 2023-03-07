What is IVF aka In Vitro Fertilisation? Know all about the process, why women opt for it, side effects

File Photo

She said that it was easier for her to conceive the first time, but she had to put in the extra effort the second time as things did not work out for her.

Today, we will tell you about what is IVF and why women opt for it.

What is IVF conception?

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is a type of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) developed to conceive a baby outside of the human body. IVF conception of a baby involves manually mixing the sperm and the egg outside the human body and then placing the fertilized embryo inside the uterus for further development and normal delivery of the baby.

IVF usually takes months to be completed and is usually one of the go-to options for couples who are not able to conceive naturally. The majority of the women who undergo IVF need to do more than one round of the process to get pregnant.

Why do women opt for IVF?

IVF is undergone by women or couples who are not able to conceive through the natural method. This option is mostly opted by;

Women with a lower fertility rate

Women over 40 years of age

Women with damaged or obstructed fallopian tubes

Women with endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and diminished ovarian function

Men with low sperm count, low sperm motility, or sperm abnormalities

What are the risks involved with IVF?

There are countless risks involved while undergoing IVF. The most common factor is that the IVF process may not always work for women. The risk of miscarriage remains the same as in normal pregnancies but the hazards increase.

Some of the symptoms faced by pregnant women who have undergone IVF are frequent headaches, chronic stomach pain, urinary problems, nausea, and feeling faint or dizzy.