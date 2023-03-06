Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya holds her close in viral unseen beach photo

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shikhar shared an unseen photo from a romantic beach vacation, wishing Janhvi a happy birthday. Shikhar shared a silhouette picture of both him and Janhvi during a moonlit night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya holds her close in viral unseen beach photo
File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Many of her friends from the industry took to their Instagram account today to wish the actor a happy birthday. However, the most special of them has to be from her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shikhar shared an unseen photo from a romantic beach vacation, wishing Janhvi a happy birthday. Shikhar shared a silhouette picture of both him and Janhvi during a moonlit night. He captioned the photo with a simple "Happy Birthday", with a heart emoji. 

Check out the viral photo here

f5efda2a-7073-4ff9-a26c-ec2026f51f5d

In the photo, the rumoured couple could be seen facing their backs on camera and Shikhar could also be seen holding Janhvi close. 

Janhvi Kapoor also reposted Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday wish on her Instagram story. 

A few weeks back, Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at an event in Delhi. This is what led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya has previously dated Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses almost confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 625 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.