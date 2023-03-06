Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya holds her close in viral unseen beach photo

File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Many of her friends from the industry took to their Instagram account today to wish the actor a happy birthday. However, the most special of them has to be from her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shikhar shared an unseen photo from a romantic beach vacation, wishing Janhvi a happy birthday. Shikhar shared a silhouette picture of both him and Janhvi during a moonlit night. He captioned the photo with a simple "Happy Birthday", with a heart emoji.

Check out the viral photo here

In the photo, the rumoured couple could be seen facing their backs on camera and Shikhar could also be seen holding Janhvi close.

Janhvi Kapoor also reposted Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday wish on her Instagram story.

A few weeks back, Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at an event in Delhi. This is what led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya has previously dated Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses almost confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July.