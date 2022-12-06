Suffering from constipation? Consuming these 5 foods will give you instant relief

Representational image

Constipation Relief: Many times we eat something that causes us problems like acidity, flatulence or constipation. Constipation is a condition, in which there is a lot of pain in your stomach. You don't even feel like eating anything. It is very important to recognize the symptoms of constipation in the stomach. Stomach bloating or excessive pain in the stomach is included. To avoid the pain of constipation, you have to make some changes in your diet, so that your digestion system and muscles can function properly. Due to constipation, you are not able to concentrate your mind properly even at work. Foods rich in fiber can help in getting relief from constipation, and acidity. Consuming green leafy vegetables, fruits, and wheat oats is beneficial. There are many such foods which can always give you relief from constipation. Along with this, you can get many health benefits by consuming them.

Foods to get relief from constipation

Berries- Fiber is found in plenty in berries, one cup juice of Jamun contains about 8 grams of fiber. Fiber helps in keeping our digestive system good. If you have constipation, you can consume berries, this can help you get rid of the problem of constipation. Such elements are found in Jamun which can prove to be very beneficial for the health of the stomach.

Orange- Oranges are high in vitamin C and fiber, which can provide relief from constipation pain. Along with this, orange is also a portable snack which you can eat with salad. Orange is also considered very beneficial for the health of your stomach.

Almond- Almond is very beneficial for the heart. It is rich in protein and fiber. It contains a high amount of magnesium, which helps in keeping our intestines healthy. Almonds are also a kind of portable snack which you can eat with breakfast as well. Almonds are not only healthy for your brain, but by consuming almonds, you can also get rid of stomach-related problems.

Oats- Studies have shown that oats can provide relief from constipation and are beneficial in improving digestion. Wheat oats give relief from constipation and help us in keeping the digestive system healthy.

Banana- The high fiber content present in bananas can help in normalizing the effects of constipation. There is no problem of constipation by eating this. Many such properties are found in bananas which can be very beneficial for the health of your stomach. Bananas can give you relief from constipation.