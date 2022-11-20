5 exercises that you should do when feeling constipated

Photo: Pixabay

Exercise and workouts are always beneficial for our body and help in maintaining our physique. Apart from helping us to stay fit, it can also help in dealing with many health problems. Constipation is one such problem which is very common and needs to be taken seriously. The most common reason for constipation, gas and other stomach-related problems in our fast pace life. Poor food choices, stress and busy schedules affect your digestive system.

Constipation is a clutch-like feeling that occurs when bowel movements become less frequent and it becomes difficult to pass stools. If you feel like you are having trouble passing your stool, then it could be a symptom of constipation.

Constipation can happen due to many reasons:

Unhealthy diet

Stress

Hormonal imbalance

Medicines

Lack of exercise

Medical conditions such as IBS

There are many ways that can prevent you from getting constipated like drinking more water, eating fibrous food and doing some exercise.

Here are 4 exercises to get relief from constipation:

1. Cardio Exercise- These exercises help in pumping the blood and are one of the simplest exercises to avoid constipation. This includes running, cycling, swimming and dance and cardio workouts. Running and cycling are the best options that are possible for all age groups as it is very easy compared to the other. However, if you are young then all cardio workouts can prove to be effective for you. Even walking for 30 minutes can be effective for people and can help in improving digestion.

2. Yoga- Practicing yoga is a great way to keep yourself away from constipation. It is not mandatory to do difficult yoga techniques or postures for constipation, even some simple ones can be done. Yoga gives a massage to your body and helps in moving the stool inside the intestines much more easily. It especially helps those that involve twisting or crunching the abdominal muscles.

3. Wind Relieve Pose- This mudra can relieve you from the problem of bloating and gas. It also stimulates your bowels and greatly improves digestion. In this asana, you need to lie back with your legs fully extended in front and then slowly raise your right knee up to your chest. Then spread your knees and spread the legs again in front of you. Inhale and exhale and continue this exercise with your left leg as well.

4. Seated Twist- This is an easy pose that helps with constipation for you in yoga. In this pose, you sit on the floor with your legs fully extended in front, then slowly bring your left knee up until your feet are flat on the ground close to your buttocks. Bend your back by placing your right elbow on the opposite side of the left knee and look back over your left shoulder. You have to stay in this position for 10 seconds and then come back to the original sitting position.