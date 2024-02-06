Twitter
Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

The initial symptoms of the viral disease are sudden fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Monkey fever is known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), is a virus that is mainly spread by tick bites. KFD was first discovered in 1957 in the deep jungles of Karnataka, India, and has since grown to be a serious public health issue throughout many parts of South Asia. The Kyasanur Forest Disease virus (KFDV), a member of the Flaviviridae family, is the cause of the illness.

Symptoms:

A variety of symptoms may manifest in patients infected with KFDV following an incubation period ranging from 3 to 8 days post-bite. Common symptoms include a high temperature, intense headaches, weakness, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Hemorrhagic signs are also occasionally seen. When KFD is severe, it can lead to complications like encephalitis, hepatitis, and multi-organ failure, which can be extremely dangerous for those who have it.

The initial symptoms of the viral disease are sudden fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

Monkey Fever: Prevention Strategies

Use insect repellents on exposed skin and clothing to deter ticks from biting.

Wear full-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into socks, and closed shoes when venturing into tick-infested areas to minimize skin exposure.

Stay on cleared trails and avoid walking through wooded or grassy areas where ticks are commonly found.  

Tick checks are important, for family members, and pets after outdoor activities. Ticks often attach themselves in hard-to-spot areas such as the scalp, groin, and armpits.  

