Include amla in your diet to get rid of health problems in winters

Representational image

Winters have arrived, but this season comes with a variety of infections which can be mostly contagious. Consuming Amla during this season is considered very beneficial. There are many benefits of eating Amla in winter. Amla is a good source of Vitamin C and is also rich in antioxidants. It also helps in increasing immunity in winter. It helps in hair fall, acidity, weight gain and other problems which usually occur in this season.

Here are the health benefits of eating amla in winter and the right way to eat it:

Amla increases immunity- Consuming gooseberry in winter can provide many benefits. Eating Amla increases the immunity of your body. It helps in keeping common cold problems like cold, cough and cold at bay. It also strengthens your body to fight against diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases.

Relieves Constipation- The problem of constipation is quite common in cold weather. Amla can be helpful in keeping constipation at bay. It keeps your stomach healthy by removing any related problems.

Helps with hair fall problem- Another common problem in winter is abnormal hair fall. Due to its properties, amla strengthens the hair from the roots, which stops hair fall. It not only nourishes the hair but also makes them strong.

What is the right way to eat amla?