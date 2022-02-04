From Amla to Coconut: Five superfoods to consume for thyroid health

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is vital to our body's metabolic functions. As a result, it's critical to maintain our thyroid health because it's responsible for our entire well-being.

Many men and women, regardless of their age, suffer from thyroid problems as a result of lifestyle variables such as poor nutrition and stress, among others.

Include several superfoods, which are proven to boost thyroid function, in your regular diet to guarantee optimal thyroid health.

1. Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-dense fruit that can help increase immunity and fight disease. Amla provides eight times the vitamin C of an orange and 17 times the vitamin C of a pomegranate. It's a tried-and-true hair tonic. It improves hair development by slowing greying, preventing dandruff, strengthening hair follicles, and increasing blood circulation to the scalp.

2. Coconut

Coconut, whether raw or cooked, is one of the finest meals for thyroid sufferers. It boosts the metabolism of people who have a slow or sluggish metabolism. Coconut is high in MCFAs (medium chain fatty acids) and MTCs (medium chain triglycerides), both of which aid metabolism.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are also high in zinc, which is necessary for the body's absorption of other vitamins and minerals as well as the creation and balance of thyroid hormones.

4. Brazil nuts

Selenium is a micronutrient required by the organism for thyroid hormone metabolism. T4 to T3 conversion requires selenium, and brazil nuts are one of the best natural suppliers of this mineral. Three brazil nuts per day will provide you with a good amount of this strong antioxidant and thyroid mineral.

5. Moong beans

Protein, antioxidants, complex carbs, and vitamins and minerals abound in beans. They're also high in fibre, which can help if you have constipation, which is a common side effect of thyroid imbalance. Moong, like most beans, contains iodine, and the best thing about them is that they are the easiest to digest of all the beans, making them an excellent addition to a thyroid-friendly diet aimed at mitigating the effects of a slowed metabolic rate caused by the illness.