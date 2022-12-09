Higher levels of Vitamin D improve brain function, can reduce risk of Dementia: Study

Vitamin D is essential for maintaining good health since it aids in regulating the body's calcium and phosphate levels. These vitamins and minerals are necessary for keeping healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. To maintain optimal blood levels of calcium and phosphorus, which are required for proper bone mineralization, vitamin D stimulates intestinal calcium absorption.

A recent study conducted at Tufts University has discovered that those with higher levels of Vitamin D in their brains have a better cognitive functions. The quality of Vitamin D in the brain tissues was the main concern of the group.

The researchers revealed that people with high levels of the sunshine vitamin in their brains are 33% less likely to develop memory-robbing conditions.

According to estimates, 55 million individuals worldwide have dementia, and as the world's population ages, this figure is likely to increase. Scientists have been searching for ways to better comprehend the causes of dementia in order to develop medicines that can delay or stop the disease's emergence.

A set of symptoms that substantially impair memory, reasoning, and social skills are referred to be dementia when they significantly interfere with day-to-day functioning. (Also Read: 'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters)

In this study, a Tufts team evaluated brain tissue samples from close to 300 participants in the Rush Memory and Ageing Project, a lengthy investigation into Alzheimer's disease that started in 1997.

None of the patients had dementia when they enrolled in the study, which was only getting started. However, a review of the study's findings revealed that 68 of the 290 individuals had mild cognitive impairment, and 113 had already received a diagnosis when they passed away.

Additionally, the levels of vitamin D and any symptoms of dementia were examined in the tissues from the four regions of the brain.

Brain tissue contained vitamin D, and higher vitamin D levels in each of the four regions of the brain were associated with greater cognitive performance. Additionally, dementia diagnoses were between 25 and 33% less likely to occur in adults with higher amounts of vitamin D in their brains.