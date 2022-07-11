From Alzheimer's to tuberculosis: Top 5 deadliest diseases

Pixabay

Ischemic heart disease, or coronary artery disease-

Coronary artery disease is the buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply oxygen-rich blood to your heart. Plaque causes a narrowing or blockage that could result in a heart attack. It is the deadliest disease in the world is coronary artery disease (CAD). It occurs when the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart become narrowed. Untreated CAD can lead to chest pain, heart failure, and arrhythmias.

Lower respiratory infections-

A lower respiratory tract infection (RTI) occurs when there is an infection of the lungs, specifically in the lower airways. This infection is usually caused by a virus, but it can also be caused by bacteria or other less common organisms. One may feel breathlessness, wheezing, and a tight feeling in your chest. Untreated lower respiratory infections can lead to breathing failure and death.

Alzheimer's-

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die. As the disease progresses, a person with Alzheimer's disease will develop severe memory impairment and lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks. The disease starts by causing mild memory problems, difficulty recalling information, and slips in recollection.

Diarrheal diseases-

Diarrhea can last several days and can leave the body without the water and salts that are necessary for survival. This causes dehydration, which can lead to death. Diarrhea is caused by an intestinal virus or bacteria transmitted through contaminated water or food. Diarrhea should be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS), a solution of clean water, sugar, and salt.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from person to person through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.

Tuberculosis is also known as TB. Not everyone who becomes infected with TB gets sick, but if you do get sick you need to be treated.TB is one of the top causes of death in people who have HIV.