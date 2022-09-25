Search icon
Eyesight health: Eat THESE foods to improve your vision

The right diet is not only important for our body to function well, but also extremely important for our eyesight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Because of the advancement of technology and our poor nutrition in the high-paced lifestyle have contributed to ramifications on our bodies, especially our eyes. Today, we see most people wearing spectacles or lenses because of their vivid vision.

What we eat has to do a lot with our blurred vision. The right diet is not only important for our body to function well, but also extremely important for our eyesight.

Reusable contact lenses triple risk of corneal eye infection, says study

Here are a few foods that can help improve your eyesight.

Fish- Cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help protect against dry eyes, macular degeneration and even cataracts.

Leafy greats- Spinach, kale and collard greens, to name just a few, are packed full of lutein and zeaxanthin, important plant pigments that can help stem the development of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Eggs- The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A (which may protect against night blindness and dry eyes), promote eye health and function.

Whole grains- A diet containing foods with a low glycemic index (GI) can help reduce your risk for age-related macular degeneration. Swap refined carbohydrates for quinoa, brown rice, whole oats and whole-wheat bread and pasta.

Citrus fruits and berries- Oranges, grapefruits, lemons and berries are high in vitamin C, which may reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Nuts- Pistachios, walnuts, almonds whichever type tickles your fancy are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that boost your eye health.

Colourful fruits and vegetables- Foods such as carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, strawberries, pumpkin, corn and cantaloupe are excellent sources of vitamins A and C.

