Diabetes: Can intermittent fasting decrease blood sugar? Is it dangerous for diabetics?

Diabetes news, diabetes updates

Diabetes is one of the most dangerous diseases in the world. Due to a sea change in people's behavior and lifestyle across the world, the condition has become commonplace. India is the diabetes capital of the world. Lakhs of people are diagnosed with diabetes every year. People adopt different strategies to curb blood sugar -- medicines, exercises, and healthy eating. But there is a new strategy on the block -- intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting means a person eats only within a few hours and fasts for the rest of the day. Some people eat for certain days and then completely forgo food for a few days. Intermittent fasting is of many types. 16:8 is when people eat within the window of 8 hours followed by 16 hours of fasting. 5:2 is when you eat for 5 days and fast for 2. The third type of fasting is when you eat on alternate days.

Intermittent fasting helps people lose weight, hence helping in blood sugar control. However, it can also cause a sugged dip in blood sugar which can be dangerous.

Diabetes patients taking insulin or medications should be very careful. Being hungry can lead to dropping in blood sugar levels leading to a condition called hypoglycemia. It can cause shakiness, confusion, irritability, rapid heartbeat, feeling nervous, sweating, chills, dizziness, and low energy.

It can also cause hyperglycemia, which is very high blood sugar. Since a person on intermittent fasting doesn't eat for a period of time, he/she could binge eat when they do eat. It can lead to a sudden surge in blood sugar.

However, intermittent fasting helps in reducing weight which is helpful in diabetes management.

Disclaimer: Consult your doctor and dietician before adopting a new diet plan or starting intermittent fasting.