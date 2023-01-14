Green tea vs Coffee: Study reveals which is better for your heart

Tea and coffee are the two most common drinks in the world. The second most popular beverage in the world, after water, is tea. Moreover, coffee is highly popular. It's challenging to choose between the two because they both have caffeine, antioxidants, and the ability to make you feel energised. Many people around the world are said to be affected by hypertension, sometimes known as high blood pressure.

According to WHO estimates, 220 million individuals in India also have the condition. The type of lifestyle and eating habits we practise is one among the numerous elements influencing the condition. By incorporating the proper foods and beverages into our regular diets, blood pressure and heart health can be readily regulated. People frequently debate whether coffee or green tea is better for lowering blood pressure and promoting heart health. Recent research has provided some answers to this query.

The JACC (Japan Collaborative Cohort Study for Evaluation of Cancer Risk) carried out the research, which was then published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

The study, which was carried out over a 12-year period, included over 18,000 people. The goal of the study was to determine how the participants' consumption of coffee and green tea affected their blood pressure and cardiovascular health.

Coffee has between 95 and 200 mg of caffeine, whereas green tea only has 35 mg., according to the study. As a result, coffee has almost three times as much caffeine as green tea in a single cup.

According to the study, green tea is better for heart health and lowers blood pressure than coffee. Consuming coffee has been shown to be detrimental to people with high blood pressure. Thus, green tea was the optimal beverage to consume for better heart health. This is due to the polyphenols in the beverage that balance out the negative effects of caffeine.

Green tea has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a healthful beverage with many advantages. Green tea has several health advantages in addition to the effects it has on hypertension as revealed by the study.

"These beneficial effects of green tea catechins may partially explain why only coffee consumption was associated with an increased risk of mortality in people with severe hypertension despite both green tea and coffee containing caffeine," the authors wrote.