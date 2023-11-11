Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Pakistan by 93 runs

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Meet IAS Garima Lohia, UPSC topper from Bihar who studied 12 hours per day, bagged AIR...

Who is Manda Krishna Madiga, whom PM Modi consoles as he breaks down during poll rally in Telangana?

Watch: Babar Azam stops Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating Ben Stoke's wicket in ENG vs PAK World Cup game

Health

Air Pollution: Tips to avoid respiratory issues during and after Diwali

Here are some essential tips to help you safeguard your lungs during and after the Diwali festivities.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

As the festive season approaches, the joyous celebrations of Diwali bring with them a potential health concern – air pollution. The widespread use of fireworks during Diwali can lead to a significant increase in air pollutants, posing a threat to respiratory health. Here are some essential tips to help you safeguard your lungs during and after the Diwali festivities.

Limit Outdoor Activities:

During peak fireworks hours, it's advisable to stay indoors as much as possible. The concentration of pollutants in the air is highest during and immediately after the fireworks display. If you need to go out, try to schedule outdoor activities during times when the air quality is expected to be better.

Use Air Purifiers:

Invest in an air purifier to help filter out harmful particles from the indoor air. Place it in the rooms where you spend the most time, such as bedrooms and living areas. This can be especially beneficial for individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Close Windows and Doors:

Seal your living spaces by closing windows and doors to minimize the entry of outdoor pollutants. This can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful substances, providing a safer and cleaner environment inside your home.

Use Masks:

When venturing outside, especially during peak pollution times, consider wearing a mask to filter out fine particles and pollutants. N95 masks are particularly effective in providing a barrier against harmful airborne particles.

Ventilate Your Home:

Once the Diwali celebrations are over, make sure to ventilate your home by opening windows and doors. This can help in releasing trapped pollutants and improving indoor air quality.

Plant Indoor Air-Purifying Plants:

Consider incorporating indoor plants known for their air-purifying properties, such as spider plants, peace lilies, or snake plants. These can help naturally improve the air quality inside your home.

 

 

