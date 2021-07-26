AI in medicine: IVF adopts Artificial Intelligence to select the best embryo

In the medical field, Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more accepted and promises the ability to analyse vast data sets at speeds not possible for humans, it (AI) has emerged as the most innovative technology aimed at embryo selection. Several studies have proven the ability of an artificial intelligence model to rank embryos based on its accuracy to predict PGT-A including ploidy and pregnancy. In India, for the first time, AI-driven model-Embryo Ranking Intelligent Classification Algorithm (ERICA) has been introduced by Fertility Clinic Bloom IVF. With the introduction of this cutting-edge technology, the clinic has taken a lead in advanced fertility treatment in the country.

“Indian fertility clinics are catching up fast with global best practices with the help of emerging and innovative technology. After introducing genetic testing which is a procedure that ensures the birth of a healthy normal child, now we are first in the country to introduce an artificial intelligence model- ERICA, which has proven its ability to predict euploidy. The AI model can assist embryologists in the embryo selection process by successfully ranking blastocysts based on its accuracy to predict ploidy and pregnancy results, without the need for time-lapse incubators or invasive pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy,” said Dr Hrishikesh D Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group.

“With AI, we will be in a better position in the selection of an embryo. AI lends itself well to image pattern recognition. We have adopted ERICA and it ranks embryos based on ploidy and implantation potential using a single static embryo image. This tool represents a potentially significant advantage to assist us to choose the best embryo, saving time spent annotating and does not require time-lapse or invasive biopsy,” said Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Medical Director, Bloom IVF GroupPai.

A report by Natureresearch also highlights ERICA advantages and limitations. It says such models, however, are often limited to initial development stages of the embryo, dependent on currently existing classifications, or require sophisticated time-lapse microscopy systems.

According to the expert, a healthy embryo has 23 complete chromosomes, while an unhealthy embryo will have more or fewer chromosomes. Also, an embryo may be screened or tested for a specific genetic condition such as spinal muscular atrophy, cystic fibrosis, and breast cancer, to name a few.