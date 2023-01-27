Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28

To help you out, here is the Wordle 588 answer for January 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 588 answer for January 28.

Wordle 588 answer for January 28

The answer of Wordle 588 for January 28 is FLIRT. The meaning of this word is behave as though sexually attracted to someone, but playfully rather than with serious intentions.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.