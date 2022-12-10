Roblox introduces new ‘Contact Importer’, ‘Friend Recommendations’ features, what gamers need to know

Roblox introduces new ‘Contact Importer’, ‘Friend Recommendations’ features | Photo: Twitter/ @Roblox

Popular gaming platform Roblox has brought two new features for its millions of users. The two recently introduced features will make it simpler for games to search for their friends on the platform and connect with them. The two features are called ‘Contact Importer’ and ‘Friend Recommendations’.

The first feature, ‘Contact Importer’ will help Roblox players find and connect with real-life friends by uploading their phone contacts on the platform. The feature will use the same contact names as saved on gamers’ phones to make it easier for them to discover their friends. Roblox will start rolling out the feature for gamers on the platform who are aged 13 years or older.

On the other hand, the second feature of ‘Friend Recommendations’ will suggest Roblox users a list of people who they may know and might want to connect with on the platform. This feature is also available to games aged 13 and above and will be directly available on the homepage of the app.

The two features arrive after Roblox had revealed a detailed plan to enter the metaverse and for advancing in social gaming. The platform’s two new features have been tested carefully over a time period in order to ensure the gaming experience is safe and high-quality, Roblox said in a blogpost.

READ | What is Twitter Files 2.0: Truth revealed about shadow banning and secret blacklisting on Elon Musk’s platform

(With inputs from IANS)