FAUG launch on Republic Day: PUBG Mobile rival released, APK download link, first episode and other latest updates

The day is here as the FAUG game kick-starts its journey as a first person game in the gaming market on Republic Day 2021. The game which was announced in September last year, after the countrywide ban of the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile, has gained its popularity among the gamers, who are eagerly waiting for relaunch of PUBG.

While PUBG's relaunch in the country is still unknown, FAUG, on the other hand, a tribute to India's brave men at the borders, will be available to the users from Tuesday. The game crossed 5 million registrations since the process began, with a million of them coming in just the last week.

The game was announced by actor Akshay Kumar. The 53-year old actor released the game's anthem and on the auspicious occasion of nation's Republic Day, the actor launched the game, giving the download link.

Akshay, while revealing the game has officially released, wrote," FAU-G : Fearless And United Guards Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today."

Developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru based Tech company, FAUG's first episode will be based in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Talking to The Indian Express, nCore Games CEO and co-founder said that the game is a tribute to Indian Army and the faujis who fight on the borders for security of the nation.

While talking about the game, Gonda said that every first person game is based on themes which connect with the local audience and thus creating a game for the Indian audience meant the themes had to be local that would appeal globally, hence they chose the Galwan Valley theme to be their first episode.

How to download and play

The users, who have pre-registered already can download the game from this link. While, the new users, who want to play the game have to pre-register on Google Play Store for the game, only after which the game can be played.