FAUG launch: PUBG Mobile India rival release date, pre registration link, game download APK - Latest updates

FAUG (Fearless and United Guards), which is seen by many as a rival of PUBG Mibile India, is set to release on Republic Day (January 26) and the game has already broken several records. The pre-registration of FAUG is on and a record 1.06 million pre-registrations were done in less than 24 hours. According to nCore Games, FAUG's developer and publisher, it is the highest number of pre-registrations for any game in less than 24 hours.

How to Download FAUG?

Once the game is launched, it can be downloaded from the app stores. The gamers also have the option to download the APK file of FAUG via the official website. It is to be noted that nCore Games is yet to launch the official website of FAUG. You can get more information about the game by visiting the game’s website– www.ncoregames.com.

How to get Pre-Registration LINK of the game?

Since the pre-Registration of FAUG has already begun, you can do it through the play store.

What is the FAUG release date?

FAUG release date is on January 26, 2021.

How FAUG is different from PUBG ?

FAUG is an action game, while PUBG Mobile India is a battle royale game. It is said that FAUG is based on the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, while PUBG Mobile is set on an imaginary island.

What is FAUG Game Download APK?

FAUG GAME Download APK will be only available after the launch and release of the game.

Who has developed FAUG?

FAUG is developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru based company headed by Dayanidhi M G. nCore games have Vishal Gondal as the advisor and investor. He is the name linked to the release of FAUG in the country. Ganesh Hande is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of nCore Games. Thara Jacob who is the CTO of nCore Games and was previously the Head of Engineering at RockYou. Arindam Mitra comes in as the Associate Director of nCore Games and has the duty of removing various roadblocks and helps in the market research for the product.