Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's lesser-known sister who married their friend, now lives in Goa, she is...

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Illinois

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

9 actresses who disappeared from TV after successful careers

7 best coffees in the world

8 benefits of dinking warm water on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

HomeGaming

Gaming

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

The tournament will commence with ‘The Grind’ on April 4 where invited teams will compete to secure their position in the competition.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

article-main
BGMI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Video game developer Krafton India on Tuesday announced the esports tournament Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, with a prize pool of Rs 2 crore.

Registration for participants is open now.

The tournament will commence with ‘The Grind’ on April 4 where invited teams will compete to secure their position in the competition.

“At Krafton India, we are dedicated to providing platforms where both amateur and professional esports talent across India can shine, evolve their skills, and make their mark,” Karan Pathak, Associate Director, Krafton India, said in a statement.

“With BGIS 2024, we are not just hosting another esports event; we aim to nurture a burgeoning gaming ecosystem and invite players to be part of something truly groundbreaking,” he added.

In addition, the company said it is launching the Krafton India esports website. This dedicated platform will serve as the central hub for all information regarding BGIS 2024 and upcoming tournaments.

According to the company, it will also enable third-party organisers to apply to host tournaments, opening the doors for a more vibrant esports ecosystem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement