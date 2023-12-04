Revamp your home with these colourful model fridges on Amazon

This article is for people who are looking forward to buying refrigerators for their homes.

Get ready for the upcoming Amazon Deals, which is set to bring unbelievably amazing discounts on a wide range of products. Not only do you see impressive price drops, but you can also take advantage of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, instant bank discounts, and other coupon discounts during this sale. This article is for people who are looking forward to buying refrigerators for their homes.

* Buy Whirlpool 184L single door refrigerator on Amazon

* It is one of the premium fridges that can be used for two or three members

* Get flat 25 per cent off on this refrigerator

Buy Now on Amazon

* Buy Samsung 183L single refrigerator on Amazon

* If you are looking for a fridge that will be having space and looking stylish then this is an ideal option

* You will be getting 9 hours of cooling retention with a jumbo bottle storage

Buy Now on Amazon

* Buy LG double door refrigerator on Amazon

* Add a touch of elegance and storage saver that keeps the bad smell odour away

* It will be distributing air to each and every corner of your freeze

Buy Now on Amazon

* Buy Haier 602L double door refrigerator on Amazon

* A sleek black design that keeps your refrigerator frost free

* Get this on a flat 38 per cent discount

Buy Now on Amazon