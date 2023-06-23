Search icon
What is ‘Pink WhatsApp’ scam? What can users do if already downloaded?

A new WhatsApp message that contains a link to download "Pink WhatsApp with extra features" has become very popular.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

WhatsApp, owned by Meta has long been prevalent for scams and fake messages. With millions of users, WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the nation. However, because of its popularity, fraudsters can easily use it as a target to disseminate their deception.

Recently, a new WhatsApp message that contains a link to download "Pink WhatsApp" has become very popular. Scammers are enticing individuals to download the app and acquire a new version of WhatsApp with additional features by providing them with this link.

What is the ‘Pink WhatsApp’ scam?
'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features'- this message is getting circulated by users where the scammers are trying to entice WhatsApp users with additional features which can hack their mobile, according to Mumbai Police. 

Scammers come with a variety of new techniques to lure the audience to fall into their trap to commit cybercrime. It’s important for users to be strictly aware of such scams and fake messages. The advisory issued requests users to believe only in reliable sources which can help them not to fall for hoax messages and keep their digital world secure.

According to the Mumbai Police, it is a phishing link and if it is clicked, would either attack the user's phone and steal personal data or grant the con artist remote access to the device. The scammers can use contact information to their benefit, financial loss by losing debit and credit card information, misuse of credentials and more. 

What if you already downloaded ‘Pink WhatsApp’?
If such an app has already been downloaded, users are urged to uninstall it right away by the Mumbai Police. Additionally, the Police have warned against downloading anything from unofficial play stores or clicking on odd links.

What are the other WhatsApp scams happening?
Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about receiving erroneous calls from overseas numbers beginning with +84, +62, +60, and other prefixes. Users are urged to use caution while answering or responding to texts or calls from obfuscated numbers.

